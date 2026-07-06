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Kenya Kwanza leaders tell Uhuru to stay out of politics, act like a statesman

By Jackline Inyanji | Jul. 6, 2026
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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka addresses residents during the Kimilili Women and Youth Economic Empowerment Forum at St John's Miruri Primary School on July 5, 2026. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard] 

Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, President’s aide Farouk Kibet and Taveta MP John Bwire, have called on former President Uhuru Kenyatta to uphold the dignity of the office he served and act like a statesman.

They hit out at the Linda Mwananchi leaders who attended the funeral of the brother of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, claiming that the group is being used by former President Kenyatta.

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Kenya Kwanza Leaders President Uhuru Kenyatta Governor Kenneth Lusaka President William Ruto
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