Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda was recently spotted issuing cash handouts to his constituents during a rally. [Courtesy]

Huge sums of money, whose source remains unknown, are being splashed at an astonishing rate by politicians seeking favour with voters, even as blood continues to be spilt in the emerging supremacy battles.

From cash handouts at political rallies and multimillion-shilling church donations to lavish economic empowerment drives and high-profile community fundraisers, financial generosity has returned to the centre of Kenya's political theatre.