55 more Kenyans return home from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

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Malawian undocumented migrants sit in a shaded area outside the former Durban Drive in Durban, on July 1, 2026. [AFP]

Some 55 Kenyans arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday evening after leaving South Africa following fears of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The returnees, who had been living and working in different parts of South Africa, said escalating hostility and threats against migrants left them with little choice but to abandon their livelihoods and seek safety back home.

Among them was Nelly Ochieng', who described his return to Kenya as emotional despite leaving behind his family, business and property.

"Yes, I'm back home. I'm very happy to come back home," Ochieng' said moments after landing at JKIA.

The middle-aged man who has lived in South Africa since 2010, said he initially worked as a seaman, travelling to Europe and the Caribbean before later establishing himself as an air-conditioning technician and businessman in Eastern Cape.

He said the latest wave of anti-foreigner sentiment was more alarming than the violence he witnessed during the 2015 xenophobic attacks.

"This time is worse than the other one, the 2015. This time is more than killing you," he said, describing an atmosphere of fear that prompted him to leave.

According to Ochieng', frustrations among some South Africans stem from perceptions that foreigners take up jobs and business opportunities, compounded by concerns over undocumented migrants and corruption in immigration systems.

"They say we are taking their jobs. The citizens say something is going wrong," he said.

He recalled receiving warnings that foreigners would face attacks if they remained in the country.

"We decided, no, we have to move because you cannot ignore such warnings," he said.

Although grateful to have returned safely, Ochieng' said the decision came at a heavy personal cost.

"I'm coming back home with nothing. My property is there. I left my vehicles there. I left my wife there, I left my kids there," he said.

His wife, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is expected to follow later under separate repatriation arrangements.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Ochieng' said he was relieved to have reached home safely.

"As I arrived here, it's good for me... I'm still happy," he said.

South Africa has experienced repeated outbreaks of xenophobic violence over the past two decades, with migrants from other African countries often blamed for unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

Major attacks were reported in 2015 and 2019 and left dozens dead, hundreds injured and thousands displaced.

In recent months, renewed anti-immigrant campaigns and threats against foreign nationals have heightened fears.

The Kenya diaspora in South Africa chair, Benard Maina, lauded the process of repatriation, describing as one that held the dignity of Kenyans despite the chaotic situation in South Africa.

"We have seen people from other countries being put in refugee camps and others sleeping outside. But we did ours quietly, making sure that we give them dignity," he said.