'Thoughtless' Fikirini Jacobs faces resignation pressure after fatal shooting

Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS Fikirini Jacobs Kahindi at a past event. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs yesterday recorded a statement in connection with the death of Cecil Ouma as pressure mounted for him to resign over the controversial fatal shooting of the youth mobiliser.

The 28-year-old died on Tuesday evening on arrival at Park Road Nursing Home, where he had been rushed moments after the incident in Nairobi’s Kariokor area, where Fikirini had presided over a youth empowerment programme.