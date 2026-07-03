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'Thoughtless' Fikirini Jacobs faces resignation pressure after fatal shooting

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jul. 3, 2026
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Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS Fikirini Jacobs Kahindi at a past event. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs yesterday recorded a statement in connection with the death of Cecil Ouma as pressure mounted for him to resign over the controversial fatal shooting of the youth mobiliser.

The 28-year-old died on Tuesday evening on arrival at Park Road Nursing Home, where he had been rushed moments after the incident in Nairobi’s Kariokor area, where Fikirini had presided over a youth empowerment programme.

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Related Topics

Fikirini Jacobs Cecil Ouma Fatal Shooting Youth Mobiliser
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