Executive orders police to flout law in new tactics to handle protestors

The second anniversary of the Gen Z protests on Thursday saw Nairobi’s Central Business District turned into a testing ground for a new strategy of crowd control by the police.
It emerged that the orders were given to the police by the Executive, after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen defended the deployment of plainclothes police officers and undercover investigators during the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.
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