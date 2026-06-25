Gen Z martyrs who marched for change, paid with dear lives

Exactly two years ago, a generation rose. They were young Kenyans armed not with weapons but smartphones, the national flag, and the Constitution. They were the Gen-Zs pushing for better governance and accountability.
What began as peaceful demonstrations against a punitive Finance Bill 2024 would become one of the bloodiest chapters in Kenya’s modern history, leaving at least 60 young lives lost.
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