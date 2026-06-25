Gen Z martyrs who marched for change, paid with dear lives

Rex Masai was shot in the thigh on Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and died from excessive bleeding. [FILE]

Exactly two years ago, a generation rose. They were young Kenyans armed not with weapons but smartphones, the national flag, and the Constitution. They were the Gen-Zs pushing for better governance and accountability.

What began as peaceful demonstrations against a punitive Finance Bill 2024 would become one of the bloodiest chapters in Kenya’s modern history, leaving at least 60 young lives lost.