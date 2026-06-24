IEBC sets August 10, 2027 as General Election date

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [File,Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set Tuesday, August 10, 2027, as Kenya's next General Election date, with campaigns running from May 29 to August 7.

The plan lands at a consequential moment for the commission. IEBC was without substantive leadership for an extended period, with the vacancy stalling key processes, including by-elections in more than 20 parliamentary and ward seats.

Chairperson Erastus Ethekon was sworn in on July 11, 2025, with the commission immediately inheriting a packed in-tray of pending by-elections and a delayed boundary review.

Commissioner Ann Nderitu, chairperson of the Election Operation Committee, speaking during the IEBC launch of Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and Elections Preparedness in Nairobi on June 24, called on all stakeholders to play their part in delivering a credible vote.

"I am committed to a verifiable, free and fair election," said Nderitu, adding, “Please invite the stakeholders to join us, because this is our country. We only have one country. We must protect it."

Under the plan, political parties must submit membership lists and the names of primary contestants, along with dates and venues of party primaries, to the commission by Tuesday, March 16, 2027. Parties must complete their primaries and resolve internal disputes by Sunday, May 9, 2027.

Kenya's voter register has grown from 22.12 million in 2022 to over 23.4 million by April 2026, driven by a youth-led registration campaign. IEBC projects the roll will reach 28.5 million ahead of the 2027 poll.

Independent candidates face the same May 9 deadline to deregister from any political party, a constitutional requirement of at least three months before election day, and to submit their names and symbols to the commission.

Nominations for both party and independent candidates will run from Saturday, May 29 to Friday, June 11, 2027, with papers delivered to the IEBC chairperson between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at commission-designated venues.

Nomination disputes must be lodged with the commission by Saturday, June 12, 2027 and resolved within 10 days.

IEBC also called on public officers intending to contest in 2027 to resign at least six months before election day.

The commission is operating under financial strain. IEBC requires Sh67.07 billion to conduct the August 10, 2027, General Election, but has received Sh41.50 billion from the National Treasury, leaving a deficit of Sh24.57 billion.

Ethekon has warned the shortfall could affect voter education, technology systems, staffing and security arrangements.

Nderitu warned against electoral violence, noting the commission was engaging stakeholders to ensure a peaceful poll.

"These stories should not come after 2027," she said, in an apparent reference to post-election violence. "We shall do our part."