Duale escapes jail as court accepts apology in contempt case over Ebola facility

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CS Health Aden Duale updates the media on strengthening Kenya's preparedness and response measures following the regional Ebola virus outbreak, May 22, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has escaped a possible jail term after the High Court accepted his apology and declined to impose a punitive sentence for contempt of court over the establishment of a controversial Ebola quarantine facility in Nanyuki.



Justice Patricia Nyaundi of the Milimani High Court on Tuesday accepted Duale's apology after finding that he had submitted himself to the authority of the court and expressed remorse over the violation of court orders that had stopped the establishment of the facility.



In her ruling, Justice Nyaundi said she had carefully considered the mitigation filed by the Health CS as well as submissions made by the petitioners and interested parties.

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