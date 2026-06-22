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From Bill Clinton to Obama and Trump: Why US presidents end up cursing Netanyahu

By The Conversation | Jun. 22, 2026

 

A member of the Iranian community in Australia holds a placard in support of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally following US and Israeli attacks on Iran sparking the Middle East war, in Sydney on March 14, 2026. [AFP]

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