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Captured House: Parliament fails to rein in growing Executive power

By Barrack Muluka | Jun. 21, 2026
Parliament during a past session. [File, Standard]

For the third time in a row, President William Ruto has literally driven a coach and four through the National Assembly. The Finance Bill 2026 sailed through Parliament with an overwhelming majority of the cast vote, even as more than half of the MPs absconded.

They did not abstain from voting, they stayed away. The 122 against 40 victory in a hotly acrimonious environment speaks to a House that is devoid of capacity for debate, but one also unsure of itself. A whooping 187 MPs were absent. This is mind boggling. Where were they? This was a very crucial day. The financial life of the Kenyan nation over the next one year was being determined. 

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Finance Bill 2026 Parliament And Executive President William Ruto Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
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