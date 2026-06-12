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Twice a week: Why deputy principal dresses like her students

By Phares Mutembei | Jun. 12, 2026
Lower Chure Senior School Deputy Principal Catherine Muthuri. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

At first glance, one could easily mistake Lower Chure Senior School Deputy Principal Catherine Muthuri for one of her students.

Mrs Muthuri has attracted praise and positive attention for an unusual approach that has helped her build strong bonds with learners: twice a week, she wears the school uniform.

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