VIDEO: Mbadi heads to Parliament ahead of budget reading

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Treasury CS John Mbadi. [File, Standard]

Treasury CS John Mbadi is on his way to Parliament to present the 2026/27 budget, valued at Sh4.84 trillion.

The CS left the Treasury building around 2 pm, briefly stopping for a photo session with staff before boarding his silver Peugeot car, inscribed “BUDGET FY 2026–2027” number plates.

He was escorted by a police motorcade and Treasury staff members.



In tow is the iconic black leather briefcase used by Treasury Cabinet Secretaries to carry the national budget to Parliament.

Mbadi was in the company of his PS Chris Kiptoo, and CBK Governor Kamau Thugge, and there was heavy police deployment at Parliament buildings and roads leading there.

According to the budget estimates, the government expects to raise Sh3.67 trillion, comprising Sh2.9 trillion in revenue, Sh644 billion in aid, and Sh44 billion in grants.

The budget faces a deficit of Sh1.17 trillion, which will be financed through borrowing, Sh995.7 billion from the domestic market and Sh116.2 billion from external lenders.

Debt repayment will take the largest share of expenditure at Sh1.3 trillion.