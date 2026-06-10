Ololtuaa: The teacher taking over Basic Education docket

Educationist John Lekakeny Ololtuaa was on Tuesday named the new Principal Secretary for Basic Education, replacing Professor Julius Bitok, who was transferred to the Tourism docket, previously held by Ololtuaa.
The changes in the mini-reshuffle were communicated by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on behalf of President William Ruto.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…