Ololtuaa: The teacher taking over Basic Education docket

Basic Education PS John Lekakeny Ololtua. [Courtesy]

Educationist John Lekakeny Ololtuaa was on Tuesday named the new Principal Secretary for Basic Education, replacing Professor Julius Bitok, who was transferred to the Tourism docket, previously held by Ololtuaa.

The changes in the mini-reshuffle were communicated by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on behalf of President William Ruto.