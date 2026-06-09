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ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan suspended over sex abuse claims

By AFP | Jun. 9, 2026
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ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan suspended over sexual abuse claims. [AFP]

A key governing body of the International Criminal Court on Monday suspended chief prosecutor Karim Khan as he faces sexual abuse allegations against a member of his office.

The 21-member bureau of the Assembly of State Parties (ASP) decided to refer Khan's case to the wider ASP that represents every member country of the ICC.

The bureau decided "by qualified majority... to suspend the Prosecutor from duty with immediate effect pending the final decision of the Assembly of States Parties as the competent decision-maker," the body said in a statement.

"The bureau emphasises that this suspension is not an indication of the final outcome," added the statement.

The decision will have little practical impact on the functioning of the court, as the 55-year-old Khan stepped aside in May 2025, taking a leave of absence to fight the allegations that he denies.
He has already been removed from pleading in the ICC's most high-profile case against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

A special session of the ASP will be convened as soon as possible to discuss the Khan case, according to the statement.

The 55-year-old Briton hit the headlines when he successfully applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war.

He was among the first to be sanctioned by Israel's ally, the United States, which expressed outrage over the arrest warrants.

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Related Topics

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Karim Khan Sexual Abuse Karim Khan Sexual Abuse Probe ICC Politics
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