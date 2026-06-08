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Wetang'ula tightens grip on Western as Mudavadi stays away from local politics

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Jun. 8, 2026

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula addresses youth at his Namuyemba residence in Bungoma County, on June 7, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is increasingly emerging as the dominant political figure in Western Kenya, steadily consolidating his influence and positioning himself as a potential presidential contender in 2032 amid the absence of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi from the local political scene.

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Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Western Kenya Politics Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi President William Ruto
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