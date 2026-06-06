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KMTC student dies after fight with bus tout over Sh20 fare dispute

By Lenox Sengre | Jun. 6, 2026
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KMTC Yatta Campus student Eugine Mutuku died after being pushed out of a moving bus over a fare dispute with the bus conductor. [Lenox Sengre, Standard]

Police are pursuing the driver and conductor of a Nico Movers bus who allegedly pushed a 19-year-old student, Eugine Mutuku of KMTC Yatta Campus, from a moving vehicle over claims that he had failed to pay a Sh20 fare.

According to Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Nicholas Kiprono, the driver and conductor abandoned the bus in Kariokor, Nairobi, shortly after the incident.

The incident occurred along Thika Road. The victim was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital by good Samaritans, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The vehicle has since been towed to Kasarani Police Station as investigations continue.

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