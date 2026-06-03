Duale struggles to win over MPs on secretive US Ebola deal

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale faced a charged House plenary on Wednesday as MPs vowed to resist a government deal to host a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya.
Duale appeared before the House at the direction of the Speaker to brief MPs on Kenya's Ebola preparedness measures, disclosing that about 71,243 people had been screened at the country's borders, including two hundred and fifty-six (256) in the previous 24 hours.
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