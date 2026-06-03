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Anxiety after foreigner with Ebola-like signs treated

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jun. 3, 2026
Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Bunia, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

There was drama at a hospital on Kiambu Road after The Standard crew were barred from the facility while on assignment.

The journalists were pursuing an alleged case of a foreigner said to have checked in at the facility exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms  on Monday morning.

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