Why Ruto emotionally apologised to residents of Northern Kenya

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President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour at the Wajir Stadium. [PCS]

President William Ruto has issued a rare and emotional apology to residents of northern Kenya, acknowledging decades of systemic exclusion, infrastructural neglect, and policy failures by successive governments.

Speaking during the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations held at the newly constructed Wajir Stadium in Wajir County, the President departed from traditional celebratory remarks to confront long-standing historical injustices affecting the region.

“Poleni sana ndugu zetu. It was never meant to be this way,” President Ruto said.

“This has been a very emotional moment for me.”

The decision to host the national celebrations in Wajir marked a historic first in 63 years of independence, placing Kenya’s northern frontier at the centre of national attention.

Thousands of residents, leaders, and dignitaries attended the event, which is widely seen as a symbolic shift toward inclusive national development.

Ruto said the relocation of Madaraka Day celebrations reflected his administration’s commitment to ensuring no region is left behind.

“For the first time in 63 years of self-rule, a national celebration is being hosted here in Wajir, in the heart of northern Kenya,” he said.

He further noted that the occasion was not merely ceremonial, but a national statement of unity and equality.

“It is not a mere ceremonial gesture; it is a national declaration that our freedom and dignity were never meant for some Kenyans and withheld from others,” the President added.

During the address, Ruto also defended ongoing reforms in the issuance of national identity cards, insisting they were designed to eliminate discrimination rather than weaken citizenship safeguards.

He maintained that only legitimate Kenyan citizens would be issued with IDs.

He cited the experiences of residents in northern Kenya, including Wajir, who have historically faced stringent vetting processes despite being citizens by birth.

Ruto pointed to cases such as that of Bakaja Ibrahim Osman, who he said was repeatedly subjected to excessive scrutiny when applying for identification documents.

“Every time Osman went to apply for an identity card, he was treated not as a Kenyan but as a suspect,” he said.

Ruto emphasized that the Constitution guarantees equal treatment for all citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion, or region, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to fairness and inclusion.

At the same time, directs Wajir Stadium to be renamed Ahmed Khalif Wajir Stadium in honour of the late MP and former Cabinet minister.

The 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations concluded shortly before 11 a.m., marking one of the earliest-ending national holiday events in recent years.