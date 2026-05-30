Ruto heads to South Africa for State visit next week

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President William Ruto receives SA president Cyril Ramaphosa at State House, Nairobi in November 2022. [PSC]

President William Ruto will make a three-day state visit to South Africa from June 3 to June 5 at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The visit, to be held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, is aimed at strengthening economic ties and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The South Africa presidency in a statement described the visit as a high-level diplomatic engagement designed to improve cooperation between Nairobi and Pretoria.

“South Africa and Kenya enjoy long-standing, mutually beneficial and cordial relations that were re-established in 1994. South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner in the East African region and on the continent,” the statement read.

The programme will include a ceremonial welcome at the Union Buildings, followed by bilateral talks between Ruto and Ramaphosa, and a business forum.

The forum will also focus on expanding economic cooperation, promoting business partnerships and unlocking trade and investment opportunities in strategic sectors.

Ramaphosa last visited Kenya in November 2022 on a state visit at the invitation of Ruto. The meeting at State House, Nairobi, resulted in an agreement allowing Kenyans visa-free travel to South Africa.

Kenya and South Africa maintain strong diplomatic and economic ties and are regarded as key regional powers in East and Southern Africa.

Ruto’s trip follows a series of international engagements, including a recent two-day state visit to Kazakhstan, the first by a Kenyan president. It focused on boosting trade, expanding markets for Kenyan exports such as tea, and securing partnerships in the ICT and energy sectors.