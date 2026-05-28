God will decide 2027, Ruto tells a nation on edge

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto has told Kenyans to stop panicking about the 2027 General Election, saying the outcome rests with God and not political scheming.

Speaking on Thursday, May 28, at the 2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Ruto addressed fears of election-related chaos by invoking theology, where politicians typically invoke opinion polls.

"People are in a panic. What God has decided will happen. If God has decided Ruto will get a second term, he will. If God has decided otherwise, that is what will happen, so relax, we will move on as a country," said Ruto.

The remarks stand out against rising political tensions ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested election, with opposition figures and civic groups already raising concerns about the independence of electoral institutions.

Ruto went further to dismiss those he accused of attempting to stoke division, warning they would fail.

"Those who believe they will divide this country will not succeed. They will fail, and fail spectacularly. There is no problem, the country is okay, noted Ruto.

The president also used the occasion to rally Kenyans behind a vision of continued national transformation, projecting confidence about the period between now and the next election.

"We have to persist. We have to keep at it. We cannot give up, we must not lose hope, and we will keep at it until this country changes and it will," added Ruto.

He pledged that the 2027 election would be free, fair and peaceful, expressing no doubt that his administration would deliver on its reform agenda before voters return to the ballot.

"I have no doubt in my mind that between now and the next elections, we will drive the transformation of this country. We are going to have elections, there will be no violence and they will be free and fair," said Ruto.

The annual gathering, hosted this year by the Senate, brought together political, religious and business leaders for prayer, reflection and discussions on national unity, with reconciliation framed as the central theme ahead of the 2027 General Election.