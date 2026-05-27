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Businessman seeks removal of Nairobi Finance boss Charles Kerich from office

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 27, 2026
Nairobi City County Executive Committee Member for Finance Charles Kerich. [File, Standard]

A petition has been filed at the High Court seeking the immediate removal of Nairobi City County Executive Committee Member for Finance Charles Kerich following his sentencing to three months in prison for contempt of court.

In the lawsuit filed at Milimani High Court, Nairobi businessman Bryan Yongo is seeking conservatory orders to bar Kerich from exercising any powers, duties, and functions of the Finance CEC office.

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Related Topics

Finance CEC Charles Kerich Nairobi City County Milimani High Court Businessman Bryan Yongo
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