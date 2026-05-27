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Impunity: Nairobi CEC Kerich says can't be arrested despite court jailing him

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 27, 2026
Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich. [File, Standard]

Nairobi County finance boss is adamant he cannot be arrested in spite of a High Court order that he faces three months in jail for contempt.

Charles Kerich, who was sentenced to three months in prison by the High Court for failing to pay more than Sh106 million to a city law firm, is openly boasting that his connections will shield him from any arrest.

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Related Topics

Nairobi City Hall Charles Kerich Nairobi Finance CEC Contempt of Court
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