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'Stop misleading Kenyans on Finance Bill 2026,' Mbadi tells opposition leaders

By Mike Kihaki | May. 25, 2026
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National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi engaging Kenyans on the Finance Bill 2026/2027 at the UoN on May 21, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standdard].

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has accused some opposition politicians of spreading propaganda and misleading Kenyans over the Finance Bill 2026, insisting the proposed law does not contain punitive taxes as alleged by critics.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mbadi defended the bill, saying the government had deliberately avoided introducing measures that would overburden citizens at a time when many households are struggling with the high cost of living.

“The National Treasury has noted that some commentary has mixed proposals contained in the current Finance Bill with passed proposals and interpretations that do not accurately reflect the content and intent of the Finance Bill 2026,” Mbadi said.

The CS particularly took issue with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, accusing him of falsely claiming that the bill introduces taxes on leasehold land.

“I watched one of the leading lights in the political class, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, decide to mislead the public by saying there are hidden provisions in the bill and that Kenyans will now be taxed on leasehold property,” Mbadi stated.

“There is nowhere in the bill that talks about taxing land. I wish he could point out any clause that talks about leasehold or freehold land taxation,” he added.

Mbadi warned leaders against politicizing the Finance Bill, saying reckless statements could incite unnecessary protests and unrest.

“We should not politicize the Finance Bill 2026. We must be a responsible nation. If there is any problem with the bill, point it out and we deal with it,” he said.

The Treasury CS further accused some politicians of attempting to whip up public emotions for political gain, saying their objective was not to improve the economy but to attack President William Ruto’s administration.

“Kenyans are intelligent and will know your interest is not in the economy but having Ruto out of power,” he said.

The Finance Bill 2026 comes nearly two years after deadly anti-finance bill protests rocked the country in 2024 following the introduction of controversial tax proposals. 

The demonstrations, largely led by Gen Z protesters, forced President Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024 after weeks of nationwide unrest that left several people dead and properties destroyed.

Mindful of the backlash that followed previous tax measures, the government has maintained that the 2026 bill seeks to cushion struggling Kenyans while still raising revenue to fund the national budget.

Mbadi said among the proposals in the bill are tax amnesty measures aimed at helping businesses and individuals settle outstanding principal taxes without penalties and interest.

“This bill is cushioning Kenyans. We are giving tax amnesty to people who owe money so that they only pay the principal amount,” he said.

He also noted that the bill seeks to protect vulnerable groups, including pension beneficiaries and dependents of deceased persons, from unnecessary taxation.

“If there are amendments needed, MPs should bring them to Parliament instead of spreading propaganda outside,” Mbadi added.

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Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Finance Bill 2026 2024 Finance Bill Protests 2024 Finance Bill
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