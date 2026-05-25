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Sleeping on the job? Concerns over Ruto's safety after man breaches presidential security in Kilifi

By Marion Kithi and Hudson Gumbihi | May. 25, 2026
President William Ruto attends a thanksgiving service in honour of PS Fikirini Jacobs at Mnagoni Primary School grounds in Bamba, Kilifi County. [PCS]

The sight of a man striding on the dais and grabbing President William Ruto’s shoulder yesterday in Ganze, Kilifi County, for the umpteenth time exposed serious lapses in the Head of State’s inner security detail.

Had the unidentified man been armed and intent on causing harm, the outcome would have been different, raising unanswered questions about why the security team failed to seal any loopholes that allowed the breach.

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President William Ruto Presidential Security Ruto's Security Detail Presidential Escort Unit
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