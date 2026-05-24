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Inside the Sifuna-Natembeya talks stirring Western Kenya politics

By Juliet Omelo | May. 24, 2026
Quiet consultations among Western Kenya leaders fuel speculation of a new political realignment ahead of 2027.

A series of political consultations involving Edwin Sifuna and George Natembeya has continued to trigger speculation over a possible political realignment in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The two leaders, who have reportedly held several meetings since last year, have in recent weeks been joined in some of the engagements by a section of Western Kenya politicians including Godfrey Osotsi, Jack Wamboka and other regional figures, fueling debate over what could be quietly taking shape behind the scenes.

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