Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Supremacy battle intensifies in Ruto turf as Shollei is ejected from Moiben event

By Stephen Rutto | May. 23, 2026
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei. [FILE]

The ejection of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei from a meeting in Moiben, Uasin Gishu, on Thursday has exposed a fierce struggle for political supremacy between county leaders and their national government counterparts.

Shollei, the county woman representative, was ejected by suspected goons during a controversial meeting to distribute milk coolers to farmers’ cooperative societies.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Gladys Shollei Gladys Boss Governor Jonathan Bii
.

Latest Stories

How crocodile attacks led to fish farming venture
How crocodile attacks led to fish farming venture
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
14 mins ago
CS Davis Chirchir spotted wearing Sh2.3 million Hublot watch during Wajir tour
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
19 mins ago
Why quality standards matter in outpatient care
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How crocodile attacks led to fish farming venture
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 14 mins ago
How crocodile attacks led to fish farming venture
Supremacy battle intensifies in Ruto turf as Shollei is ejected from Moiben event
By Stephen Rutto 40 mins ago
Supremacy battle intensifies in Ruto turf as Shollei is ejected from Moiben event
Bribery and betrayal allegations mar crisis talks with PSV owners
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Bribery and betrayal allegations mar crisis talks with PSV owners
Mr President, the State is helpless if matatu owners ground their vehicles
By Patrick Muinde 3 hrs ago
Mr President, the State is helpless if matatu owners ground their vehicles
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved