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Retail investors can now own a piece of mega infrastructure projects through NSE

By James Wanzala | May. 20, 2026

(From left) Spearhead Africa Asset Management (SAAM) MD Ngatia Kirungie, National Treasury CS John Mbadi, Nairobi Securities Exchange chairman Kiprono Kittony and SAAM board chairman Andrew Kairu witness the first trade after the listing of the Spearhead Africa Infrastructure Fund on NSE on Tuesday. [Courtesy]

For the first time, ordinary Kenyans can easily invest in big projects such as electricity, internet networks and renewable energy through the stock market.

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NSE Infrastructure Fund Kenya Investment Projects Spearhead Africa Infrastructure Fund Retail Investors
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