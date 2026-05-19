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With all due respect: Kaunda speaks out after viral clash with CSs over fuel price talks

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | May. 19, 2026
Chairperson of the Tour Guides Association Kennedy Kaunda clashed with Transport CS Opiyo Wandayi on May 18,2026 after talks of a deal to end the transport sector strike yielded no agreement. [Screegrab]

After a day marked by long walks and transport paralysis caused by a nationwide matatu strike, many Kenyans remained glued to their television screens on Monday night awaiting the outcome of a crucial meeting between public service vehicle operators and the government.

Shortly after 9pm, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi emerged from Nairobi’s Transcom House flanked by leaders of the transport sector to address the nation.

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Kennedy Kaunda Matatu Strike Fuel Protests Transport Paralysis
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