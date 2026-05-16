Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise

By Brian Ngugi | May. 16, 2026

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

When  President William Ruto unveiled the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel import deal in April 2023, he promised Kenyans a shield. The arrangement with Gulf oil majors, he said, would secure a stable supply, tame volatile prices, and end the era of crippling fuel shortages. 
Two years later, that shield lies in tatters. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Fuel Scandal Fuel Lies Fuel Shortage Ruto's Cheap Fuel Promise
.

Latest Stories

Pregnancy is no crime: Rethink police training
Pregnancy is no crime: Rethink police training
Opinion
By Dr Harun Issack Hassan
19 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
19 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Adani after 'unusual' offer
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise
By Brian Ngugi 19 mins ago
Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise
US drops fraud case against Adani after 'unusual' offer
By David Odongo 19 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Adani after 'unusual' offer
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
By David Odongo 19 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Lies that set up Kenyans for record prices at the pump
By Macharia Kamau 7 hrs ago
Lies that set up Kenyans for record prices at the pump
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved