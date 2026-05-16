Fuel lies: Crawling nation wrecked by wrath of Ruto's cheap fuel promise

When President William Ruto unveiled the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel import deal in April 2023, he promised Kenyans a shield. The arrangement with Gulf oil majors, he said, would secure a stable supply, tame volatile prices, and end the era of crippling fuel shortages. Two years later, that shield lies in tatters.
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