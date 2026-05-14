Motorists hit again as fuel prices rise

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Pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel increases by Sh16.65 per litre and Sh46.29 respectively while the price of Kerosene remain unchanged.

Motorists and households are set to face higher transport and energy costs after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a sharp increase in fuel prices for the next 30 days.

In the latest monthly review effective from midnight on May 15 to June 14, 2026, EPRA increased the price of Super Petrol by Sh16.65 per litre and Diesel by Sh46.29 per litre, while Kerosene prices remained unchanged.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol will now retail at Sh214.25 per litre, Diesel at Sh242.92, and Kerosene at Sh152.78.

The regulator said the new prices were calculated in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022, which guides the monthly review of petroleum prices.

EPRA attributed the increase to a rise in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products in April 2026.

According to the authority, the average landed cost of Super Petrol rose by 10 per cent from US$823.27 per cubic metre in March to US$906.23 in April.

Diesel recorded the sharpest increase, rising by 20.32 per cent from US$1,073.82 to US$1,291.98 per cubic metre, while Kerosene increased slightly by 1.59 per cent from US$1,311.93 to US$1,332.73 per cubic metre.

The prices announced by EPRA are inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT) and other statutory levies under the VAT Act 2013, the Finance Act 2023, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024.

The authority noted that the government will cushion consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by using approximately Sh5 billion to subsidise Diesel and Kerosene prices during the current pricing cycle.

EPRA further stated that the pricing formula is based on the recently revised 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products pursuant to Legal Notice No. 70 dated April 15, 2026.

The steep rise in fuel prices is expected to trigger increases in transport fares and the cost of basic commodities, piling pressure on consumers already grappling with a high cost of living.