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Senator Richard Onyonka: A man with two fathers

By Stanley Ongwae | May. 12, 2026
Kisii Senator Richard Momoima Onyonka. [File, Standard]

Kisii Senator Richard Momoima Onyonka, traces his childhood in two villages and from two fathers: The foster and the biological one.

It was until after the death of his mother Teresa Nyaboke Omoke that many Kenyans started asking why the senator was not using the surname of Omoke but Onyonka.

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Senator Richard Onyonka Dr Zachary Onyonka President Jomo Kenyatta President Daniel Arap Moi
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