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Fuelling lies: Wandayi in a spot as Kenyans struggle for fuel

By Macharia Kamau | May. 9, 2026
‎Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi answers questions on the floor of the Senate Plenary, Parliament, in Nairobi on May 6,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

It has been a case of outright lies and a public relations spin about fuel supply in the country for the last two months.

And in daring decisions, the government has even lowered standards for fuel importation, risking Kenyan lives to stabilise the supply of the commodity.

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Fuel Crisis in Kenya Kenya Fuel Shortage Kenya Fuel Supply Diesel Shortage
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