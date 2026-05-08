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Of political pressure and evolution: Why Irungu Kang'ata is not resting easy

By Mike Kihaki | May. 8, 2026

 

When Governor Irungu Kang'ata welcomed President William Ruto to a past event in Murang'a County. [File, Standard]

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