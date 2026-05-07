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No appeal on merits: State insists former DP ouster not open to review by courts

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 7, 2026

Senior counsels Paul Muite and Prof Githu Muigai follow proceedings during the hearing of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case at the ceremonial hall, Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, on May 7, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Attorney General on Thursday urged the High Court not to entertain a merit review plea filed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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