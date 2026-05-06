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Parliament staff under probe for forging academic papers

By Catherine Imuraget | May. 6, 2026
Parliament staff Loise Nyambura Wamburu for allegedly forging her academic certificates. [Loise Nyambura, Facebook]

Authorities are probing a senior Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) employee over alleged forgery of academic papers.

Loise Nyambura Wamburu, a Personal Secretary at Parliament, is being investigated after a series of letters she wrote to her bosses backfired.

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Related Topics

Forged Academic Certificates Loise Nyambura Wamburu Fake Academic Papers Fake Academic Certificates
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