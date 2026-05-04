Senator Cherargei tables motion to slash Uhuru's retirement benefits

Audio By Vocalize

Senator Cherargei called for a comprehensive audit by the Auditor General on all public resources allocated to Kenyatta

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has tabled a motion in the Senate seeking to stop or reduce retirement benefits allocated to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the proposal seen by The Standard, the lawmaker urges Parliament to revoke, vary, or reallocate budgetary provisions tied to the former Head of State’s benefits.

Cherargei called for a comprehensive audit by the Auditor General on all public resources allocated to Kenyatta, with findings to be submitted to Parliament within 60 days.

“This House recommends the revocation, variation or reallocation of budgetary provisions relating to the benefits of the retired President, in line with the findings of the audit and subject to approval in accordance with the law,” the motion read in part.

He further recommends that any funds recovered be redirected to support public welfare programmes.

“This House recommends that any funds recovered from benefits previously accorded to the retired President shall be redirected to serve the interests and welfare of the people of Kenya,” the motion states in part.

The move comes amid heightened political tensions, with allies of President William Ruto intensifying criticism of Kenyatta over his recent political pronouncements.

Kenyatta, while addressing Jubilee Party members via phone during an event in Narok, endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for the presidency and criticised leaders opposed to his continued participation in politics.