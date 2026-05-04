Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Senator Cherargei tables motion to slash Uhuru's retirement benefits

By Mate Tongola | May. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Senator Cherargei called for a comprehensive audit by the Auditor General on all public resources allocated to Kenyatta

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has tabled a motion in the Senate seeking to stop or reduce retirement benefits allocated to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the proposal seen by The Standard, the lawmaker urges Parliament to revoke, vary, or reallocate budgetary provisions tied to the former Head of State’s benefits.

Cherargei called for a comprehensive audit by the Auditor General on all public resources allocated to Kenyatta, with findings to be submitted to Parliament within 60 days.

“This House recommends the revocation, variation or reallocation of budgetary provisions relating to the benefits of the retired President, in line with the findings of the audit and subject to approval in accordance with the law,” the motion read in part.

He further recommends that any funds recovered be redirected to support public welfare programmes.

“This House recommends that any funds recovered from benefits previously accorded to the retired President shall be redirected to serve the interests and welfare of the people of Kenya,” the motion states in part.

The move comes amid heightened political tensions, with allies of President William Ruto intensifying criticism of Kenyatta over his recent political pronouncements.

Kenyatta, while addressing Jubilee Party members via phone during an event in Narok, endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for the presidency and criticised leaders opposed to his continued participation in politics.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Senator Samson Cherargei Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta Retirement Benefits
.

Latest Stories

Home player Sang tees off to victory at Sunset tourney in Nyali
Home player Sang tees off to victory at Sunset tourney in Nyali
Sports
By Maarufu Mohamed
27 mins ago
Bill for two decades of failure by football officials is now due
Sports
By Koome Kazungu
30 mins ago
Youngsters continue to play with hope of talent not going to waste
Sports
By Ben Ahenda
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

MPs push for tough penalties. tech tracking to curb livestock theft
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
MPs push for tough penalties. tech tracking to curb livestock theft
Ruto's unfulfilled debt promise pushes Meru County to the brink
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's unfulfilled debt promise pushes Meru County to the brink
Bogeyman: Why Uhuru has become Ruto's political punching bag
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Bogeyman: Why Uhuru has become Ruto's political punching bag
Why Governor Kang'ata has ditched UDA
By Irene Githinji and Boniface Gikandi 8 hrs ago
Why Governor Kang'ata has ditched UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved