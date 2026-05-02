Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police arrest woman over death of Dr Job Obwaka

By Okumu Modachi | May. 2, 2026
Teteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka. [FILE]

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of veteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka.

Police sources who spoke to The Standard said Beatrice Wangare was arrested on Saturday morning by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and taken to Kilimani Police Station where she was questioned about her relationship with the deceased.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Dr Job Obwaka The Nairobi Hospital Beatrice Wangare Job Obwaka Death
.

Latest Stories

Batoto ba Mungu kiss Premier League goodbye
Batoto ba Mungu kiss Premier League goodbye
Sports
By Washington Onyango
33 mins ago
Kenyan stars hoping for medals in World Relays finals
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
38 mins ago
Champions Police Bullets shoot down Vihiga Queens
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto government under scrutiny over duplication of roles
By Josphat Thiong’o and Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Ruto government under scrutiny over duplication of roles
Court allows investors to auction 26 vehicles over Sh158m owed by Chinese firms
By Joackim Bwana 5 hrs ago
Court allows investors to auction 26 vehicles over Sh158m owed by Chinese firms
Carrot and stick: JSC interviews underscore need for legal reforms, accountability and performance
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Carrot and stick: JSC interviews underscore need for legal reforms, accountability and performance
Why children of British soldiers are searching for their fathers
By Peter Muiruri 5 hrs ago
Why children of British soldiers are searching for their fathers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved