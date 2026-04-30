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Court stops prosecution of Russian woman accused of assaulting her son

By Nancy Gitonga | Apr. 30, 2026
Court stops prosecution of Russian woman accused of assaulting her son. [iStockphoto]

The High Court has issued orders blocking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting a Russian national embroiled in a contentious divorce and child custody dispute, in a case raising allegations of fraud, abuse of prosecutorial powers, and immigration violations.

Justice Nyaundi Patricia Mande of the Milimani High Court granted conservatory orders barring the DPP, the Inspector General of Police (IG), and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from arresting or prosecuting Kristina Berman following a complaint lodged by her estranged husband, Mikhail Berman, over alleged fabricated claims that she assaulted their son.

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Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Milimani High Court Divorce Cases Child Custody
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