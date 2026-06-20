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Half of MPs miss crucial Finance Bill vote in shock absenteeism

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jun. 20, 2026
Parliament  plenary in session. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

A group of MPs was highly vocal in the buildup to the Finance Bill debate and vote. They held numerous press conferences, took part in public barazas, appeared on TV talk shows and maintained a strong presence on social media.

However, when it mattered most, the debate on the floor of the House and the vote, they were largely absent. They were neither in Parliament nor active on social media. Even when opposition leaders tried to rally their members to shoot down what they termed an unpopular legislation, they failed to show up.

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Finance Bill 2026 National Assembly 13th Parliament Finance Bill Vote
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