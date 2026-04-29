Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Anyone can visit State House, says Ruto amid backlash

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 29, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 President William Ruto with Kirinyaga grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has again defended visits to State House, saying all Kenyans  have a right to meet him because he is their ‘employee.’

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with Kirinyaga grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi, the president condemned criticism directed at church leaders who visited him two weeks ago.

He said some Akorino church leaders who recently visited State House were unfairly labelled greedy and self-serving.

“There were church leaders who visited me the other day…the Akorinos, whom I had bought land for almost Sh120 million. We are building a college now. They visited and were called names,” he said.

His remarks were in reference to a meeting two weeks ago, when he hosted thousands of Akorino faithful for a thanksgiving service at State House.

Also speaking at the meeting, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dismissed opposition leaders and said they were ready for the battle over Mount Kenya votes in 2027.

“If we managed in 2017 and in 2022, do you think 2027 will defeat us?” she said, adding that the time for campaigns would come.

“When you see us quiet, do not think we are afraid. We were giving them time, but we are now waking up. We shall crisscross the whole of Kirinyaga and beyond.”

Waiguru said Mt Kenya would back Ruto’s bid for a second term and urged residents to elect sober-minded leaders.

Her remarks came days after Ruto’s visit to Central Kenya, where he attended a church service at PCEA Rubate Teachers College in Chuka-Igambang’ombe, Tharaka Nithi County.

During that visit, the president dismissed claims by his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, that he is the custodian of Mt Kenya votes.

Ruto likened Gachagua to a slave trader, accusing him of trying to dictate the political choices of residents in the region.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have continued their ‘one-term’ campaign rallies in different parts of the country.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

State House Visits President William Ruto Kirinyaga Grassroot leaders Governor Ann Waiguru
.

Latest Stories

KPA dismiss Uganda's Nemostars to reach Club Championship quarters as Equity Bank fall
KPA dismiss Uganda's Nemostars to reach Club Championship quarters as Equity Bank fall
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
19 mins ago
Move to higher ground, government tells Tana River residents
National
By Fred Kagonye
29 mins ago
African states to meet US, discuss details of bilateral health agreement
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How data can be the bedrock of your enterprise's growth
By Lydiah Kiburu 3 hrs ago
How data can be the bedrock of your enterprise's growth
Africa has a big say in the future of global labour market
By Victor Chesang 3 hrs ago
Africa has a big say in the future of global labour market
SMEs find new lease of life after Covid struggles
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 4 hrs ago
SMEs find new lease of life after Covid struggles
Devani moves to court after government blocks his exit from the country
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Devani moves to court after government blocks his exit from the country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved