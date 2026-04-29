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Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm

By David Odongo | Apr. 29, 2026

Times Tower Building in Nairobi, which hosts KRA offices. [File, Standard]

A Greek company that printed the 2022 ballot papers and last year’s national exams is now being probed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over a Sh1 billion tax claim.

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