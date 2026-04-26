Gor Mahia edge AFC Leopards to win 99th Mashemeji Derby

Audio By Vocalize

Players from Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards battle for possession during the Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Gor Mahia opened a six-point gap at the top of the SportPesa Premier League standings after edging archrivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in the 99th Mashemeji Derby at a packed Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo and Ingwe went into the match separated by three points with six matches left in the 2025-26 season, both needing victory to strengthen their title credentials.

However, league leaders Gor emerged on top thanks to a second-half strike from captain Alpha Onyango, which sent them six points clear and secured derby bragging rights.

Gor now sit top with 61 points, while Leopards remain second on 55 with five matches left.

The match started cautiously, with Leopards slowing the tempo as they circulated the ball across their back three of captain Kayci Odhiambo, Brian Odhiambo and Samwel Mbanja.

Gor, meanwhile, looked to inject pace through quick transitions led by Paul Ochuoga, Sharif Musa and Ebenezer Adukwaw.

After a quiet opening, a long ball from Michael Kibwage forced the first corner when Kayci Odhiambo cleared ahead of striker Patrick Essombe.

Enock Morrison’s initial delivery was cleared, and the resulting short set piece ended with a low effort from distance going wide.

Seven minutes later, Jackson Dwang and Adukwaw combined well to break through the Leopards defence, but the latter was fouled at the edge of the box. His resulting free kick drifted wide.

The first real chance came in the 19th minute when Onyango picked out Adukwaw unmarked in the box, but the striker failed to beat goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi, who tipped the ball over the bar.

Two minutes later, Musa released Essombe, who beat his marker for pace but was again denied by Katasi in a one-on-one, the keeper blocking with his feet.

Gor came closest in the 28th minute when Ochuoga’s delivery deflected off Boniface Kweyu and struck the post. Essombe failed to convert the rebound as Katasi recovered to collect.

Four minutes before halftime, Gor missed another clear chance when Adukwaw dispossessed Ojok, drove to the byline and squared a low cross, but Essombe’s attempted backheel flick went wide.

The match went into the break goalless, although Leopards nearly struck in added time from a Kayci free kick that flashed across goal without a touch.

Leopards made two early changes in the second half, introducing Kelly Madada and Hassan Beja for Bonface Munyendo and Ronald Sichenje.

The substitutions shifted momentum, with Ingwe growing into the game and posing a greater attacking threat after a quiet first half.

A cagey spell followed, with both sides struggling to create clear chances.

Leopards appealed for a penalty in the 77th minute when substitute Victor Omune’s effort struck Frank Odhiambo’s hand, but the referee waved play on.

Gor finally broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute when Onyango capitalised on a half-cleared corner, finishing from close range after being set up by Onyona.