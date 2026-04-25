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Court ends 53-year-old dispute over JM Kariuki's land

By Daniel Chege | Apr. 25, 2026

The family of late politician Josiah Mwangi Kariuki, popularly known as JM Kariuki, has won a property dispute against his former alleged dancers after 53 years.

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