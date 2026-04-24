Sh8b dirty fuel bill: How fuel flagged for rejection beat the system, entered pipeline

When the oil tanker MT Paloma slipped into its berth at the Port of Mombasa on the evening of March 27, flying a Marshall Islands flag, few Kenyans knew that it was carrying more than just 60,200 metric tonnes of petrol. It was carrying the blueprint for a breathtaking daylight heist on Kenya’s motorists.
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