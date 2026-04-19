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Of collapsed cases and unanswered questions: Inside DCI Amin's troubled record

By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga | Apr. 19, 2026
DCI boss Mohamed Amin. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

For more than two weeks Kenyans have waited for answers after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations staged an arrest spectacle for four senior government officials before rolling television cameras.

On this year's Good Friday eve, the DCI moved with dramatic speed, arresting senior government officials  linked to an alleged Sh4.5 billion petroleum fraud.

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