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IG Kanja condemns attacks on police stations, officers

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 18, 2026
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Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja addressing Journalists on matters national security at his Jogoo House offices in Nairobi on April 17, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, has condemned attacks on police stations, officers, and infrastructure across the country.

Speaking on Friday evening, April 17, 2026, at the National Police Service Headquarters, Kanja said such attacks threaten national security.

“The National Police Service unequivocally condemns these criminal acts. They are not merely unlawful; they represent a grave and direct assault on national security, public safety, and community stability. The urgency of a decisive response cannot be overstated,” said Kanja.

According to Kanja, police stations are not just buildings but a bedrock of public safety, adding that emergency response is the first line of defence.

“To attack a police station is to attack the very security of the public it serves. More fundamentally, any assault on our officers or installations, regardless of perceived justification, is an attack on our collective freedom. Immediate and decisive action is required to prevent further escalation,” he said.

Adding that the National Police Service, in close collaboration with the public and other security agencies, has activated comprehensive lawful strategies to curb the menace.

“All persons involved are to cease and desist immediately from such criminality. Failure to do so will result in the application of the full force of the law. No effort will be spared to hold perpetrators and their enablers accountable, regardless of their status or position in society,” he warned.

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