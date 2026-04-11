Gachagua Kikuyu rally: What we know so far

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Photo of a blocked section of the Southern Bypass early Saturday Morning. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s planned rally in Kikuyu has sparked tension Saturday morning, after reports of disruptions on the Southern Bypass.

Videos circulating online showed a group of youths lighting bonfires and briefly blocking sections of the road, causing traffic disruption.

The incident, reported at about am, raised concerns among residents and authorities over possible violence ahead of the rally.

Police later moved in to restore order, clearing the roads by around 10am, and allowing traffic to resume.

Anti-riot Security officers in Kikuyu township as DCP supporters chant DCP slogans during a DCP tour campaign in Kikuyu township on 11th April 2026. [ David Gichuru, Standard]

The Standard has learnt additional officers were deployed, and patrols intensified to maintain security.

The rally comes amid a political fallout between Gachagua and President William Ruto, marked by a recent exchange of sharp public remarks.

On Friday, Gachagua alleged that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah was planning to disrupt the event by hiring goons, claims the MP denied as baseless.

By midday, calm had returned, with heightened security in place as the area awaited the start of the rally.

DCP supporters during a DCP tour campaign in Kikuyu Township on 11th April 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

At 13:50 pm in the afternoon Police lob teargas and fire shots to disperse supporters of Rigathi Gachagua who had gathered in Kikuyu town while awaiting the arrival of opposition leaders. Anti-riot Security officers in Kikuyu township lob teargas dispersing DCP supporters chanting DCP slogans during a DCP tour campaign in Kikuyu township on 11th April 2026 [ David Gichuru, Standard] A woman writhes in pain after being trampled by supporters of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, as they ran away from the teargas lobbed by the police to disperse them. A supporter injured while running away lies on the ground as public administer first aid, she was rushed to hospital after by a bodaboda rider and assisting public Kikuyu residents during the Anti-riot Security officers in Kikuyu Township as DCP supporters chant DCP slogans during a DCP tour campaign in Kikuyu Township on 11th April 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]