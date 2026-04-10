Audio By Vocalize

EPRA issues show-cause notices to petrol stations over alleged fuel price hike. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued show-cause notices to at least 10 petrol stations across the country over allegations of selling fuel above the regulated pump prices.

The affected outlets include Zabco in Cherangany, One Station (Cherangany), Jjovvis (Trans Nzoia), Milimani (Cherangany), Eqwipetrol Naja (Kirinyaga), and M-7 Kilauty (Trans Nzoia).

Others are CathyJim (Kirinyaga), Clauniz Energy (Kilifi), Safe (Meru), Best Care (Meru), Jakam (Meru), Ecowise Energies (Meru), and Peter Lusweti (Trans Nzoia).

In a letter dated Friday, April 10, EPRA directed the firms to show cause why regulatory action should not be taken against them for allegedly contravening fuel pricing regulations.

“During the exercise, you were found to have contravened the following provisions of the law: retailing petroleum products above the revised maximum pump price for Super Petrol and Automotive Gas Oil contrary to Section 99(1)(n) of the Petroleum Act, Cap 308 of the Laws of Kenya,” the letter signed by Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch reads.

Pursuant to Section 81(2) of the Petroleum Act, the Authority issued the firms with a 14-day notice to respond and explain why their licences should not be suspended or revoked.

EPRA warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would lead to disciplinary action against the affected stations.