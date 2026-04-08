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Church to Court: Tuju denies giving false information charge after prayers

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 8, 2026
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Former CS Raphael Tuju addressing the press at his Karen home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard

Chief Inspector Mary Kiberengo, a prisons warder, with prayers, turned Court one at Kibera to a hallowed ground despite the business of the day being to deal with charges, accusations, testing and sifting lies from truths and those who had committed crimes.

She raised her arms in surrender, then pegged the supplications on the Biblical times of Moses and his people in Genesis.

The officer, who said she had been prisons for 37 years prayed for many other things, including justice, after asking for an acclamation from the attendees that it is well.

However, before Kiberengo began her prayers, Tuju shot a question to her if after the session, they (the government) would take him to prisons, causing burst of laughter.

She prayed for God to keep watch for all but George Ochieng, a court administrator did not close his eyes as he scoured everywhere for anything that could breach security.

Despite the prayers and scouring, for safety assurance, the former minister had his own battalion of well-fed men in suits as his security.

Their leader, clad in a grey suit, white shirt and a black tie had a pot belly.  

He signaled anyone who got near Tuju to move away.

Tuju had a support wrap around his limbs area and often stood, signaling a discomfort.

When the charges were read to him, he denied albeit with an a faint ‘not guilty.’

In the charge sheet, Tuju is being accused of giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

“On the 21st day of March 2026 at Entim Sidai Spa & Wellness Sanctuary in Karen within Langata Sub- County, informed No.233450 Chief Inspector Purity Kobia a person employed in public service as the OCS Karen Police Station that he had been traced by unknown assailants and later abducted, information he knew to be false and intended to be acted upon by the said officer,” the charge sheet read in part.

His lawyer Gregory Ndege, pleaded with the court to order Karen Police Station to issue Tuju with a P3 form. He said that the politician was hurt when officers arrested him.

“Karen Police Station to supply him with p3 form. He sustained injuries during the arrest and wants that documented,” claimed Ndege.

The Director of Public Prosecution did not oppose for his release on bail or bond.

Tuju’s other lawyer Edward Oonge told Kibera Chief Magitrate Stella Atambo to factor in that Tuju had been out of business and was out of business.

“He has been out of business and his business has been closed. He is also ailing,” argued Oonge.

He asked the court that Tuju’s vehicle, be released to him after the police takes photos of it.

The magistrate directed that they should discuss within two days about the release, after which they can approach the court if the discussions do not yield any result.

At the same time, the said that Tuju did not need a court order for the medical form to be issued to him. She released him on a personal bond.

“The accused is released on Sh 100,000 with one contact person,” ruled Atambo.

The case will continue on April 15.

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Raphael Tuju Tuju in Court Tuju charged in Kibera Court
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